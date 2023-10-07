Yendira Ee Panchayati : A well balanced rural love story

Cast: Bharat, Vishika Laxman, Kashi Vishwanath, Thotapalli Madhu, Ravi Varma, Prem Sagar, Sameer, Vijay, Chittoor Teja and others are playing important roles.

Producer: Pradeep Kumar. M

Director : Gangadhara. T

Cameraman : Satish Masam

Music : PR (Peddapally Rohit)

Rating: 2.5



Rural love stories in village backdrop is always a hit formula in Telugu film industry. 'Yendira Ee Panchayethi' is the film that came to the audience with such a good vintage village love story. Bharat and Vishika Laxman are making their debut with this film produced by Pradeep Kumar M under Prabhath Creations banner. The promotional content released from this movie have impressed everyone on social media. Now the film hits theatres and let's see how it fares at box-office.



Story:

In a village called Ramapuram, a series of thefts are taking place, and the people of village are agitated. With that village Sarpanch Peddareddy (Thotapalli Madhu) along with village elders Sudhakar Reddy (Ravi Varma) Ramachandra Rao (Kashi Viswanath) will hold a panchayat in front of the village people. The thefts in this town should be stopped, which means that our town should have a policeman. So yes. Abhi, who is trying to become police agrees to do the work. Village people also say that it would be right if he guards the village and he will also get a salary from the village fund. In this order, Abhi goes to inquire about the theft in the house of the village elder Ramanchandra Rao. He falls in love with her at first sight, and then she likes him because of a good deed he has done, so they both decide to get married.

On the other hand, MLA Nandakishore called the elders of Ramapuram and asked the people of their village to vote for him in the upcoming election and gives three crores to improve the village. These three crores will be missed and the crime falls on Abhi. Later, police arrests Abhi. What happened in Abhi's life. How did he get back from the odd situations in his life is the main crux of the story.

Performances:

Abhi (Bharat) proved himself as an actor by acting very well in all the shades like his dialogues, songs, fights, emotions in his roles very well worked. Even though it is his first film as an actor, he has carried the story on his shoulders. Vishika Laxman, who played the love interest of the protagonist, has lived up to the role given to her. The chemistry of these two is very cute on the screen. Satthi (Teja) who acted as friends of the hero, director Gangadar in the role of Sreenu has impressed with the comedy track with a full-length character. Pedda Reddy (Totapalli Madhu), Sudhakar Reddy (Ravi Varma), Ramachandra (Kashi Viswanath), Prem Sagar, Sameer, Swathi justified to the given roles.

Technicialities

Although this is director Gangadhar's first film, he selected a story of the pub culture in the city and the pure love in the rural side, the emotionally bonded subject is impressed by the way the audience is kept in suspense with interesting scenes, good story and screenplay. It can be said that director Gangadhar has succeeded in providing a neat and clean movie with impressive scenes to the Telugu audience. Peddapalli Rohit has provided excellent music. Sunitha's emotional song between father and daughter, and Anurag Kulkarni's love song impressed the audience. Satish Masam's camera work is good. JP's editing performance is good. Produced by Pradeep Kumar M under the banner of Prabhath Creations, the movie is made with good production values.

On a whole, with thrilling elements of crime, suspense along with an emotional love story to appeal to all sections of the audience. "Yendira Ee Panchayati" can be definitely worth watching with the whole family.