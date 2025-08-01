Yo Yo Honey Singh reminisces Mafia Mundeer era

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently took fans on a nostalgic ride, revisiting his iconic Mafia Mundeer days. The rapper shared a suave picture of himself in a maroon suit on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that read, “I don't believe in revenge, I believe in punishment. They are two different things — Never forget that I am the founder of MAFIA MUNDEER #gloriousdays #yoyohoneysingh.”

Mafia Mundeer, once the powerhouse collective of Indian rap, was envisioned by Honey Singh as a creative space unbound by contracts.

The name was coined by Singh and his mentor Raj Brar, who taught him songwriting. The group became a launchpad for multiple stars, including Raftaar, Ikka, Lil Golu, Alfaaz, Money Aujla, J Star, Leo Grewal, and Ninja.

While reflecting on the past, Singh is also making waves in the present. He recently collaborated with actress Shehnaaz Gill for a promotional track for the upcoming Punjabi film Ikk Kudi. Shehnaaz, who is producing the film, shared fun moments from the shoot on Instagram, highlighting Singh’s humorous personality with the caption, “@yoyohoneysingh’s humour is so desi.” Honey Singh responded with a close-up photo of Shehnaaz, writing, “We made this jatti look Jamaican. Promotional song for movie Ikk Kudi.” Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Ikk Kudi marks another big move for Shehnaaz, who rose to fame through Bigg Boss 13 and gained massive popularity for her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla, fondly remembered as SidNaaz.