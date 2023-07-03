Live
- KTR Inaugurates Microchip Development Facility in Hyderabad
- Stocks on a roll: Sensex scales 65k peak for first time; Nifty settles at record high
- Delhi High Court refuses bail to Manish Sisodia in Excise policy case
- Nikki Tamboli to venture into OTT space with ‘Puppy Love’
- Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ locks release date
- Gold falls Rs 100; silver climbs Rs 120
- Govt calls off strategic sale of Pawan Hans as winning bidder disqualified
- Hero Realty sells all 77 plots in Gurugram project for Rs 180 cr in single day
- Business briefs IHCL opens The Crown under SeleQtions brand in Odisha
- Official: ‘Animal’ comes with a new release date
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra's action film gets postponed; To release in theater on Dec 15
Highlights
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, has got a new release date and will now hit the big screen on December 15th 2023.
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, has got a new release date and will now hit the big screen on December 15th 2023.
The film was set to release on September 15, 2023.
However, today the makers have announced that the release date has been postponed yet again. Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS