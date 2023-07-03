Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra's action film gets postponed; To release in theater on Dec 15

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, has got a new release date and will now hit the big screen on December 15th 2023.

The film was set to release on September 15, 2023.

However, today the makers have announced that the release date has been postponed yet again. Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

