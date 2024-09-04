Live
YouTube Channels and Anchors Help with Flood Relief in Telugu States
Highlights
Several YouTube channels and popular anchors have stepped up to support flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The recent floods have caused a lot of damage, and these donations aim to help those affected.
Popular anchor Sravanthi contributed ₹1 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh relief fund, showing her support for the people in need.
Anchor Chandu from the Filmy Looks YouTube channel also donated ₹25,000 to the Andhra Pradesh flood relief fund.
The YouTube channel Telugu Cult donated ₹25,000 to the Andhra Pradesh flood relief fund and ₹12,500 to the Telangana relief fund.
