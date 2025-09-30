YouTube Premium Lite India – Find Out the Cost

YouTube is expanding its Premium Lite plan to users in India. It costs ₹89 per month and lets you watch most YouTube videos ad-free.

This launch comes as YouTube Music and Premium reach over 125 million global subscribers, including trials.

What is Premium Lite?

A more affordable way to enjoy YouTube with fewer ads

Works on phones, laptops, and TVs

Ads may still appear on Shorts, music content, and during searches

Does not include background play or offline downloads

For those features, users can choose the full Premium plan

YouTube says this move supports creators and partners by offering more choices to viewers.

Full rollout across India is happening over the next few weeks.