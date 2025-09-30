  • Menu
YouTube Premium Lite India – Find Out the Cost

Enjoy ad-free videos on YouTube with the new Premium Lite plan in India for just ₹89/month. Stream across mobile, desktop, and TV. Simple, affordable, and interruption-free

YouTube is expanding its Premium Lite plan to users in India. It costs ₹89 per month and lets you watch most YouTube videos ad-free.

This launch comes as YouTube Music and Premium reach over 125 million global subscribers, including trials.

What is Premium Lite?

  • A more affordable way to enjoy YouTube with fewer ads
  • Works on phones, laptops, and TVs
  • Ads may still appear on Shorts, music content, and during searches
  • Does not include background play or offline downloads
  • For those features, users can choose the full Premium plan

YouTube says this move supports creators and partners by offering more choices to viewers.

Full rollout across India is happening over the next few weeks.

