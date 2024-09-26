YouTuber Harsha Sai on the Run After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber Harsha Sai is reportedly on the run after serious allegations of sexual harassment were made against him. A woman filed a complaint, leading the Narsingi police to register a case against the content creator.



The police have formed four special teams to search for Harsha Sai, who has been evading arrest since the complaint was lodged. Authorities are actively investigating the case and are in pursuit of the accused. Further details on the incident are awaited as the search for Harsha Sai continues.