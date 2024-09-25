YouTuber Harsha Sai to face serious legal charges following complaint

Telugu YouTuber Harsha Sai has found himself in legal trouble after a woman filed a serious complaint against him at the Narsingi police station. Initially reported as a cheating case where Harsha allegedly duped the woman of ₹2 crore under the pretense of marriage, the situation has now escalated significantly.

In a shocking development, the woman, who is also a film producer and social media influencer, accused Harsha not only of financial fraud but also of sexual assault. She claims the YouTuber raped her and blackmailed her using nude photos and videos. The police have now registered a case against Harsha Sai under Sections 376 (rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty).

Following the complaint, the woman was sent for medical examination, which may provide further insight into the allegations. These charges are extremely serious, and if substantial evidence supports her claims, Harsha Sai could face severe legal consequences, including imprisonment.

The accused woman is well-known in the Telugu entertainment industry, having participated in Bigg Boss Telugu and produced Harsha’s debut film. As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to come to light, putting the popular YouTuber's future in jeopardy.