ZEE5 unveils bold new identity, reinforces focus on language-first storytelling

ZEE5 has officially launched a refreshed brand identity and a strategic revamp that underscores its evolution as India’s leading homegrown OTT platform. Anchored by the promise “Apni Bhasha, Apni Kahaniyan” (Multiple Languages, Infinite Stories), the platform’s new direction prioritizes culturally rich narratives, language-specific personalization, and advanced technology.

The relaunch includes a redesigned visual identity, a revamped user interface, and specialized language subscription plans aimed at enhancing user engagement across India’s diverse regions. The platform’s core focus now rests on three pillars—content, experience, and affordability.

ZEE5’s language-first content strategy will deliver hyper-local, emotionally resonant stories rooted in regional folklore, real-life icons, and cultural legends. Each major language—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali—will be treated as a unique content vertical to ensure authenticity. Subscription prices begin at ₹120/month for regional packs, ₹220/month for the Hindi bundle, and ₹320/month for All Access, with annual plans also available.

Upcoming titles include Detective Sherdil (Hindi), Chhal Kapat (Hindi), Sattamum Neethiyum (Tamil), Mothubaru Love Story (Telugu), Inspection Bungalow (Malayalam), Maarigallu (Kannada), Aata Thambhahya Naay (Marathi), and Vibhishan (Bengali).

ZEE5 is also leveraging AI-powered personalization to enhance user experience, delivering tailored recommendations across every Indian pin code.

Amit Goenka, President of Digital Businesses, said the move aims to build a scalable, personalized platform that mirrors India’s linguistic diversity. CMO Kartik Mahadev added that their campaign celebrates the emotional connection of storytelling in one’s native tongue.

With this strategic reset, ZEE5 positions itself as the definitive destination for multilingual, culturally resonant Indian entertainment.