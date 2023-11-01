AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Accuses Government Of Political Vendetta

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has asserted that the denial of bail to Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister, and the subsequent summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate are tactics aimed at "punishing AAP politically." In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Bhardwaj expressed his belief that these actions are part of a strategy to eliminate the AAP from the political arena.



When asked about any contingency plans if Chief Minister Kejriwal were to be arrested, Bhardwaj mentioned that, as of now, there have been no discussions about such a plan, emphasizing that Kejriwal remains their leader, and they will continue working under his leadership.

Bhardwaj acknowledged that the recent Supreme Court ruling was a setback for the AAP. Nevertheless, he suggested that the decision actually discredits the allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Supreme Court's rejection of Manish Sisodia's bail plea was tied to his alleged involvement in a liquor scam. The judges revealed that a tentative money trail of ₹338 crore had been established in the case, emphasizing the need to establish a chain of evidence.

In a 41-page order, the court endorsed the CBI's argument that a "carefully hatched conspiracy" was at play, designed to ensure that a select few individuals benefited greatly. The policy in question allegedly facilitated the collection of bribes from wholesale distributors, guaranteeing them exorbitant profits.

Shortly after this development, Arvind Kejriwal received a summons for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the alleged money laundering aspect of the liquor scam. Kejriwal has been instructed to appear at the Delhi office of the Central agency on November 2.

Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed his suspicion that the summoning of Kejriwal was anticipated, highlighting a previous statement made by Manoj Tiwari, who suggested in an interview that Kejriwal would be next in line for arrest. Bhardwaj insinuated that this scenario seemed scripted for political purposes.