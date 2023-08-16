Arvind Kejriwal's Birthday Pledge: A Vision For Quality Education and Freedom Amidst Birthday Wishes

On his birthday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude for the well-wishes he received and took a moment to remember his fellow party member and former Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal noted that he misses Sisodia, who is currently imprisoned due to what he believes is a fabricated case. Kejriwal also made a birthday pledge, emphasizing the importance of providing high-quality education to every child born in India as a means to build a strong nation and fulfill the dream of making India a top-ranked country, which he believes would also bring happiness to Sisodia.



Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, conveyed his appreciation for the birthday greetings he received on Wednesday. He expressed his longing for his party colleague, Manish Sisodia, as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the initial leaders to extend birthday wishes to Kejriwal, and the Chief Minister acknowledged Modi's message along with thanking others who also greeted him on his 55th birthday.

In February, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi. Despite repeated attempts, his bail pleas have been rejected, and in March, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges related to the same liquor scam. His next bail plea hearing in the Supreme Court is scheduled for September 4.

The liquor policy under scrutiny was put forth by the Delhi government in 2021 but was rescinded in 2022 amidst corruption allegations. Sisodia, who was the excise minister when the policy was formulated, is accused of favoring private liquor vendors in exchange for bribes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refutes these accusations and reiterates that Sisodia is a victim of a wrongful case.

Atishi, a cabinet minister in Delhi, who assumed office following Sisodia's resignation, commemorated Sisodia on Independence Day. She highlighted Sisodia's contributions to the education system and expressed hope for his release from prison, emphasizing the continuing struggle for freedom against injustice.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday greetings to Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his wishes for Kejriwal's enduring health and well-being. In the midst of the ongoing conflicts between the Delhi government and the central government, PM Modi was among the initial figures to convey his birthday wishes to Kejriwal, who is celebrating his 55th birthday this year.

Coinciding with Kejriwal's birthday this year, he shared a news report on Wednesday that highlighted Delhi's lowest inflation rate in the country, based on data from the Central government. Notably, Kejriwal's birthday aligns with the commencement of the Delhi Assembly session, which is anticipated to witness debates concerning the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, likely leading to a heated discussion.





Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2023





In response to PM Modi's greetings, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter (referred to as X) to express his gratitude and also acknowledged PM Modi's wishes.