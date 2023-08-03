Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur, INDIA urges Prez

New Delhi: Leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on Manipur and to list steps needed to restore peace in the violence-hit state. They also demanded that the prime minister visit the strife-torn state and make an appeal to the warring communities to end violence and promote brotherhood.

In the memorandum submitted to the President, 31 leaders of the opposition bloc also raised the issue of communal tension in Haryana's Nuh and alleged that the Central government was not bothered about the developments that are taking place "barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office".

Addressing the media after meeting the President, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the members of the delegation that included MPs who had recently visited Manipur also apprised the President of the situation in the state and shared what they saw in the affected areas. Kharge along with other opposition leaders told reporters outside Rashtrapati Bhawan that 31 members of the alliance met the President and apprised her of the developments in Manipur.

Kharge later said that the President has assured to look into their memorandum and demands. Among the leaders who accompanied the Congress chief were Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, Rajiv Ranjan 'Lallan' Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sushmita Dev, Jayant Singh, Manoj Jha, among others.