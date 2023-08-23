Live
Charges Framed Against Five Men For Mosque Arson During 2020 Delhi Riots
A group of five men accused of igniting a mosque during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots has had charges leveled against them by a Delhi Court. The court, in addition to witness accounts, has also considered the statements from two police officers who asserted the presence of an 'unlawful assembly' and acts of vandalism.
Special Judge Pulatsya Pramachala while framing the charges stated that they were identified by witnesses as members of the aforementioned mob, and the accused individuals are collectively responsible for the mob's committed offenses.
Back in March 2020, Mohd. Iliyas Khan had lodged a complaint claiming that a mob had set fire to a mosque and his residence. He further alleged that the mob had looted valuables and cash totaling Rs. 4 lakhs.
Advocate Shailendra Singh, representing three of the accused named Ankit, Sourabh, and Rohit, did not contest the charges.