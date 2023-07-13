Congress party discusses campaign strategies on social media for poll bound states

New Delhi: How to sharpen the narrative in poll bound states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram both in media and social media was discussed here on Thursday by senior Congress leaders at a meeting convened by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.

Congress general secretaries, the party's state unit presidents, social media and media chairpersons of these states were also present at the meeting

Briefing media, Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said the meeting discussed about how to sharpen our narrative in these election-bound states. We have our government in two of these states and it was discussed how to ensure smoother coordination between the organization and the government there," Khera said. He said detailed discussions were held and Venugopal gave very constructive suggestions for a seamless coordination between the AICC and the state units and sharpening the attack on the BJP.