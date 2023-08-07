Live
Just In
Delhi Breaking News: Fire Erupts In AIIMS Delhi's Endoscopy Chamber; Swift Response Controls Situation
- Swift action involving eight fire tenders effectively managed to control the fire's spread.
- A fire incident unfolded in the endoscopy chamber adjacent to the AIIMS Delhi emergency ward.
Today, a fire erupted in the endoscopy chamber adjacent to the emergency ward at AIIMS Delhi. Swift action was taken, with eight fire tenders dispatched to manage the situation, resulting in successful control of the fire.
Promptly responding to a fire alert from the emergency ward at 11:54 pm, all patients and staff in the vicinity were safely evacuated. The video that was released is shocking and here is the video, have a look at it:
AIIMS stated that the situation is under control. The Director is present on-site to assess the situation. The endoscopy chamber is situated on the second level of the Old Outpatient Department (OPD). The incident of fire occurred on the second floor of the Old Raj Kumari OPD Building. Firefighters successfully managed to control the fire, although the search operation is still in progress, as confirmed by the Fire Department.