Delhi government has taken strict measures in response to a fire at Azadpur Mandi

New Delhi: Development Minister Gopal Rai today visited Azadpur Mandi along with officials to take stock of the fire incident. Shri Gopal Rai stated that an inquiry into the fire incident was ordered yesterday.

The Development Minister further said that in view of the facts that have come out after the inquiry and the demand of the traders' organizations of Mandi, direction has been given to the Mandi officer that the traders of the damaged shed should be shifted to another shed for a few days and directed the Azadpur Mandi secretary to complete the repair work of the shed within 45 days.

He further added that instructions have also been given to install a fire system inside the mandi shed. On this occasion, members of the DAMB (Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board), former Chairman of Azadpur Mandi Adil Ahmed Khan, and mandi officials were also present.

Rai directed Mandi officials to take all necessary steps to prevent and control such incidents of fire so that such incidents can be prevented. Giving more information about the incidents of fire in the mandi, Shri Gopal Rai stated that the reason for the fire has been provided that the wall near the shed is low and the fire inside the shed was caused by the fire in the garbage near the wall. Therefore, the tin shed has been installed and ordered to be elevated so that such a problem does not arise again.

The Development Minister further added that, in view of the demand of the traders' organizations in Mandi, we have ordered that they be shifted to another shed for a few days so that their business-related work can run smoothly. In view of the incident, it has also been ordered that further extinguishing measures be taken at the local level so that such incidents can be controlled quickly. Also, fire systems should be installed inside the shed.