Delhi Police Arrest Man For Threatening Messages Directed At Arvind Kejriwal

A 32-year-old man has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for composing threatening messages directed at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, which were found at the Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations in the capital city.



Identified as Ankit Goyal, a resident of Bareilly, the Metro Unit of Delhi Police has initiated an FIR in connection with the incident. The police have disclosed that an investigation is presently underway.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Goyal, who is employed at a prestigious bank, possesses a high level of education and is not affiliated with any political group. He had traveled from Bareilly to Greater Noida to explore property options and was accommodated at a luxury hotel.

Although no concrete evidence has been provided, police sources have hinted at concerns regarding Goyal's mental well-being.

Following the discovery of the threatening messages, AAP has accused the BJP of orchestrating the incident. AAP alleges that the BJP is anxious about the possibility of losing all seven constituencies in Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.