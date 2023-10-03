Delhi Police Raids Journalists' Homes Amid Allegations Of Illegal Foreign Funding

On an early Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police Special Cell conducted raids at the residences of seven journalists in the city. During these operations, they confiscated laptops and mobile phones from the journalists, all in connection with an alleged case of illegal foreign funding. It is worth noting that most of these journalists are affiliated with the news portal known as NewsClick. Additionally, a fresh case has been registered against NewsClick under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as UAPA.







Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone... — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) October 3, 2023





Among those affected by the raids was Abhisar Sharma, a journalist, who took to the platform 'X' to share his experience, stating that the Delhi police had arrived at his residence and taken away his laptop and phone.

In response to these actions, the Press Club of India expressed its concerns about the ongoing series of raids on the homes of NewsClick journalists. They announced their intent to closely monitor developments and promised to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the situation on the 'X' platform.





The PCI stand in solidarity with the journalists and demand the government to come out with details. #DefendMediaFreed — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) October 3, 2023





It's worth mentioning that in August of the current year, The New York Times (NYT) made allegations that NewsClick, an Indian news portal, received funding from a network associated with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham to promote Chinese propaganda.

The Enforcement Directorate, India's anti-money laundering agency, had previously conducted raids at NewsClick's premises to investigate its sources of funding. In February 2021, they conducted search and seizure operations at NewsClick and the homes of its editors in connection with a case of alleged money laundering. The case was based on an FIR filed by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. The investigation revealed that NewsClick had received foreign remittances amounting to over ₹77 crore between 2018 and 2021. These funds were allegedly received in the form of subscriptions to shares of PPK Newsclick Studio, the owner of the news portal, and for certain services. The remittances were traced to companies such as Worldwide Media Holdings LLC, Delaware; Justice & Education Fund Inc; Tricontinental Ltd Inc, USA; GSPAN LLC, USA; and Centro Popular De Midas, Brazil, all of which were said to be linked to Neville Roy Singham.

The Enforcement Directorate also claimed to have found an email from Singham to NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Tricontinental executive director Vijay Prashad, among others, dated January 26, 2020, discussing the subtitling of a Chinese propaganda film.

In response to these allegations, Singham vehemently denied any wrongdoing and denied any affiliation or influence from political parties or governments, stating that he is guided solely by his personal beliefs. NYT's report, however, accused Singham of working closely with the Chinese government's media apparatus and financing its propaganda efforts.