Delhi Yamuna Water Level Surpasses Danger Mark After Heavy Rainfall

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas caused the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 meters. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), at 8 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at 205.5 meters.



During the day, the flow rate at the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar fluctuated between 30,000 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs. Data from the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, showed that the area received 37.1 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am. Other weather stations also recorded significant precipitation with Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, and Mayur Vihar measuring 35.1 mm, 26 mm, 53.5 mm, and 110.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Just recently, on July 13, the Yamuna reached a record level of 208.66 meters, surpassing its previous record of 207.49 meters set in September 1978. The flooding breached embankments and caused extensive damage within the city, reaching further into the urban areas than it had in over four decades.

The consequences of the floods have been severe, with over 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have amounted to crores of rupees.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday, indicating the likelihood of moderate rainfall in Delhi. Over the next five to six days, intermittent showers are expected, but the Meteorological department forecasts a gradual reduction in intensity. On the preceding Wednesday, certain areas of Delhi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion.