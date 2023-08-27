Emergency At Delhi School: 70 Students Hospitalized After Consuming Mid-Day Meals

Around 70 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at a government school in New Delhi on Friday. The incident occurred at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School Durgapark, Sagarpur. The students' health began to deteriorate after they ingested soya milk as part of the mid-day meal. Promptly, they were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The Delhi government has reported that all the students are now in stable condition.



The Delhi police released a statement detailing the incident. They received an emergency call regarding approximately 70 students from classes 6th to 8th vomiting after consuming the mid-day meal at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School. School officials at the scene stated that the students complained of stomach pain and vomiting after consuming Soya Juice in the mid-day meal. A forensic team was dispatched to the location, and remnants of the food and juice were collected for investigation. The mid-day meal initially included Puri Subji, followed by the distribution of Soya juice to the students of classes 6th to 8th. The distribution was halted when students reported pain. All the students are currently stable, and the police are preparing to register an FIR under the appropriate section for further investigation.

In response to the incident, the Delhi government issued a show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider, demanding a response within 24 hours. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi assured that stringent action will be taken against those found responsible. The government also issued warnings to all mid-day meal providers across the city as a precautionary measure.