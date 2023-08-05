Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: During the winter, haze and pollution in Delhi and the other states adjacent to the capital grow significantly due to stubble burning in fields in Delhi and the surrounding states adjacent to the capital.In recent years, the situation has deteriorated to the point where individuals are having difficulty breathing. To address the extent of pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai established the Winter Action Plan. During the forthcoming cold days, more than 5000 acres of Delhi fields will be sprayed free of charge with Bio-D-composer under the Winter Action Plan. As a result, it can aid in the control of pollution in the country's capital.

Gopal Rai stated at the joint video conferencing of Union and State Agriculture Ministers on pollution management that the Delhi government has been drafting a winter action plan to address the capital's pollution for the last few years.This time, the government is also attempting to manage pollution. During the winter of this year, the Pusa Bio-de-composer solution will be sprayed free of charge on almost 5000 acres of land in Delhi. The advantage of this would be that the farmers would not need to burn the stubble.

The Delhi government's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, also announced that 50 training camps and 50 stubble-related agricultural machinery programs will be organized this year to minimize pollution and improve agricultural produce.Along with this, Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that Delhi's pollution has fallen by 30% between 2016 and 2023. With the help of the Delhi government, we will be able to entirely manage pollution in the capital in the near future.