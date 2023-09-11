"Innovative Road Safety Campaigns: Delhi And Uttar Pradesh Police Harness Bollywood's Star Power

The Delhi Police, known for their inventive and engaging methods of raising awareness, have once again captured the internet's attention with their remarkable creativity. They've devised a distinctive traffic advisory that cleverly incorporates a reference from Shah Rukh Khan's recent movie, 'Jawan.'







BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN,

HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/SAHZpoyjl5 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 10, 2023





Shared on Twitter, the advisory employs a catchy Hindi phrase: "BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!" This translates to "Whether it's a child, an adult, or a youth, a helmet can safeguard lives!" This innovative approach not only grabs people's interest but effectively conveys the significance of road safety.

In a similar fashion, the Uttar Pradesh Police have harnessed the influence of popular culture to promote road safety. They posted an image on a social media platform featuring Shah Rukh Khan's character from the newly released 'Jawan' film.

The accompanying message, written in Hindi, urges individuals of all ages to consistently wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler. The image portrays Khan's character with his head and part of his face covered in bandages, serving as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of neglecting safety precautions.

These imaginative campaigns by both the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police departments exemplify the effective utilization of popular culture and social media to disseminate vital messages about public safety. Their clever and relatable content not only resonates with online users but also effectively underscores the importance of adhering to safety regulations.