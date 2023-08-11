Modi predicts third term for NDA

New Delhi: Giving a third term prediction of coming back to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress saying that god had given them a boon. The boon is whom they curse will benefit. He said he was a standing example of it as they always scan through dictionary and come up with all types of abuses and accusations but that turned into a boon for the BJP-led NDA to come to power twice.

During his reply to the Opposition's no-confidence motion, Modi said in 2018 before elections they brought in a no-confidence motion. They said India will collapse because of the reforms the government had introduced and NPAs, which was a legacy he had inherited from the Congress regime. They said PSUs will vanish. But the opposite has happened. Banks and PSUs have doubled their profits, he added. “They alleged that the NDA was killing HAL. Used most abusive language, incited employees. Today HAL is flourishing and earned highest revenue and has become pride of India. They said LIC will shut down and people will lose money. Today my advice to those interested in share market is invest in LIC shares and you will become richer,” he said. Modi said the death wish made by the Congress makes his government shine.

The PM, however, regretted that the Congress did not learn any lesson in the last five years. “They have no innovation or creativity. The no-confidence motions which they introduced in 2018 and now are only for politics. They do not have the welfare of the country in mind,” he said and expressed hope that when they will come up with another no-confidence in 2028, they would become matured enough to show innovation and creativity.