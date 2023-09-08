Nataraja Statue At Bharat Mandapam: The Cultural Marvel Stealing the Spotlight At G20 Summit

The Nataraja sculpture situated at Bharat Mandapam represents an intriguing blend of historical significance and cultural richness. It is emerging as a visually striking focal point during the sessions of the G20 summit. In a remarkable display of artistry and cultural significance, an imposing 'Nataraja' statue, believed to be the world's tallest of its kind, is currently undergoing a meticulous installation at the prestigious venue designated for the upcoming G20 Summit. This awe-inspiring statue, standing at an impressive height of 28 feet, including its base, has been masterfully crafted using the ancient lost-wax technique of metal casting, paying homage to the extraordinary artistry seen in the renowned Chola bronzes of the past.



The 'Nataraja' sculpture, symbolizing Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance' and representing his cosmic authority over creation and destruction, is poised to captivate a massive audience at the Bharat Mandapam campus, the chosen site for the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled from September 9 to 10. Bharat Mandapam, a recently constructed international convention and exhibition center at Pragati Maidan, has undergone a substantial transformation along Mathura Road, embellished with thematic posters, artistic logos, and flags representing the G20 member nations, as reported by PTI.

On the inaugural day of the summit, an innovative 'Culture Corridor,' conceived by the Ministry of Culture, will be unveiled within Bharat Mandapam. This pioneering concept aims to unite the most precious artifacts from all 29 participating countries in a single space, symbolizing the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the overarching theme of G20. Additionally, the corridor serves as a testament to the unifying influence of culture, a fitting tribute to the sub-theme 'Culture Unites All' under India's presidency in the G20 Culture Working Group.

Nitin Gadkari mentioned the seamless beauty of the natraj statue and expressed that the timeless beauty of the #Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam - a captivating fusion of history and culture. As the world unites for the #G20Summit, let's celebrate India's enduring artistry and traditions





The 'Culture Corridor – G20 Digital Museum' will showcase both physical and digital artifacts from G20 member countries and invited nations, creating a cultural journey for G20 leaders as they move in and out of the summit venue. India's contributions to this global initiative encompass a diverse range of cultural treasures, from yoga and the Kumbh Mela to Vedic chanting and the age-old lost-wax tradition of bronze casting, with the 'Nataraja' statue standing as a testament to the enduring legacy of this particular technique.

The lost-wax process, a venerable tradition in the realm of sculptural craftsmanship, traces its origins back to the era of the Cholas, whose bronze creations continue to be revered today. In this intricate method of metal casting, molten metal, often bronze, gold, or silver, is poured into a mold formed using wax or similar resin-like materials. Once the metal cools and solidifies, the wax model is melted and removed, leaving behind the exquisite artwork.

During the ninth meeting of the G20 coordination committee, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra personally oversaw the installation progress of the Nataraja statue, ensuring that every detail aligns with the grandeur of the occasion. The 'Culture Corridor' exhibition will span a vast area of 10,000 square feet along the corridor adjacent to the summit room, featuring an immersive zone with a large-scale screen display.

Among the curated artifacts to be featured in the 'Culture Corridor' are Manuscripts of the Rig Veda from India, a rare copy of the Magna Carta from the UK, an anamorphic digital image of the Mona Lisa from France, certified original copies of the Charters of Freedom from the US, and a fahua lidded jar from China, offering a global mosaic of cultural treasures.

Beyond the 'Culture Corridor,' the Ministry of Culture has been entrusted with creating backdrops for the interactions of the Indian Prime Minister and the President of India with world leaders and their spouses. Additionally, a culturally rich program is being curated for the final dinner attended by G20 leaders, their spouses, and other VVIPs. Furthermore, an exhibition celebrating India as the 'Mother of Democracy' will narrate the nation's illustrious 5,000-year history and its unwavering commitment to democratic traditions. This diverse tapestry of cultural and artistic expressions promises to infuse depth and significance into the G20 Summit, transcending international diplomacy through the universal language of culture and heritage.