Rotation of headship: AIIMS for collegium system

New Delhi: The AIIMS Delhi administration has decided that a collegium system may be implemented for now at the premier hospital on the policy of rotation of headship, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a question on whether the government proposes to implement the rotation of headship policy at AIIMS here and all other AIIMS in the country, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said a committee was constituted at the institute here to examine the proposal. “The recommendations of the committee were considered and it has been decided that collegium system may be implemented,” Pawar said in a written reply.

On if department heads in all the central government hospitals have been appointed on the rotation based policy, she said, “The government has issued guidelines vide Ministry of Health dated January 10, 2023 regarding appointment and Model Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for selection of Heads of Departments (HoD) in central government hospitals from doctors of Central Health Service (CHS) cadre.” According to official sources, the committee in its report stated that as far as the implementation of the rotation of headship scheme at AIIMS, Delhi, PGIMER, Chandigarh and new AIIMS is concerned, collegium system may be implemented for now and “after one year with the approval of the Ministry of Health, implementation of rotation of headship will be considered/finalised”.