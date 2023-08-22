Senior Delhi Government Official Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Deceased Friend's Minor Daughter

A high-ranking official within the Delhi government, who stands accused of sexually assaulting the minor daughter of his deceased friend, has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police. In connection with this case, his spouse, who administered abortion pills to the young girl as part of an effort to conceal the crime, has also been apprehended.



This detention followed shortly after Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, ordered the official's suspension in response to the charges lodged against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi, stated to news agency ANI that the official and his wife, who is also being questioned, are part of the ongoing interrogation. The investigation will involve any additional witnesses or potential suspects.

In an earlier development, a First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against the official, who held the position of deputy director in the women and child development department. According to investigators, the minor girl resided in a northern Delhi neighborhood with her parents. Her father, a senior Delhi government official, passed away in 2020.

The victim's mother is likewise an official within the Delhi government. The victim and the accused had encountered each other at a religious site in Burari, which both families would frequently visit.

According to police sources, following the death of the girl's father in 2020, the accused official extended an offer to have her stay at his residence for support during her grieving process and recovery from the loss of her parent.

Between October 2020 and February 2021, he allegedly subjected the girl to multiple instances of rape at his residence. In 2021, when the girl realized she was pregnant, she confided in the official's wife, who cautioned her against disclosing the abuse to anyone. The wife even provided the girl with abortion pills.

After a period of time, the girl's mother visited her daughter at the official's residence. The daughter expressed a desire to return home due to her deteriorating health. While at the religious site, the girl encountered the accused official, who proceeded to molest her, as per the accounts provided by the police.

Earlier this month, the girl experienced an anxiety attack and was subsequently hospitalized. After receiving counseling, she disclosed the details of the sexual abuse and the termination of her pregnancy.