Traffic Advisory For Delhi: Closure Of Old Yamuna Bridge Due To Exceeding Danger Mark Of Water Level

Rail traffic on the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing the water level in the Yamuna River to surpass the danger mark, according to officials. Since 6:00 am today, the traffic has been suspended, as confirmed by the Northern Railways. The water level in the Yamuna River reached 206.24 meters, slightly exceeding the danger mark of 205.33 meters, as reported by the Central Water Commission. Additionally, officials stated that the high flood level stands at 207.49 meters.



The Central Water Commission stated that the water level in the Yamuna River has exceeded the danger mark of 205.33 meters and reached 206.24 meters, with the high flood level recorded at 207.49 meters. Simultaneously, an increase in the water level of the Yamuna River was observed in Vikasnagar, located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, due to persistent rainfall.

At 11 pm on Monday, the water level of the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.04 mm. The latest data from the flood control department confirmed that the Yamuna River in Delhi had been flowing above the warning level for several hours and surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters at 5 pm on Monday.

The continuous rise in the water level of the Yamuna River can be attributed to Haryana's release of additional water from the Hathnikund barrage, coinciding with rainfall across northwest India, including the national capital.

According to the Flood Control Department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged approximately 2,15,677 cusecs of water at 3 pm on Monday. The city experienced a fresh spell of rainfall during Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured that the government is on high alert and fully prepared to manage the situation. The heavy rainfall across various states in North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, has disrupted normal life.