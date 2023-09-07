Traffic Advisory Issued For Chehlum Procession In Delhi: Metro Recommended For Smooth Commute

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the impending Chehlum procession scheduled for Thursday. This advisory encourages local residents to make use of the metro system and refrain from utilizing the roadways during the religious observance of the Shia Muslim community.



Chehlum holds great significance for Shia Muslims as it marks the 40th day following Muharram, serving as a commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad.

In accordance with the advisory, the primary Chehlum procession commenced its journey on Wednesday at 8:30 am, beginning from Pahari Bhojla due to the concurrent G20 Summit. This procession will traverse various locations in the northern part of Delhi, eventually reaching its concluding destination at Karbala in Lodhi Colony for the burial ceremony.

The expected turnout at Karbala is estimated to range between 20,000 to 25,000 individuals, potentially including distinguished guests such as diplomats and ambassadors from Gulf countries.

Prior to the burial, a Majlis, which is a religious gathering, will be conducted at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan. Following this, a public meeting will be held in the evening to observe Chehlum as an 'anti-terrorism day.'

To ensure the effective management of traffic flow, the traffic authorities will be implementing measures to regulate traffic on several critical roadways. This includes the possibility of road diversions and the termination of bus services in specific areas to accommodate the procession.

For the convenience of residents traveling to the New Delhi Railway Station, it is advisable to steer clear of Connaught Place and consider alternative routes through Ajmeri Gate, as per the advisory's recommendations. This strategic guidance is aimed at facilitating a seamless and orderly observance of Chehlum while minimizing traffic disruptions and ensuring public safety.