Traffic Management And Political Strategy In Focus: Delhi's Fountain Operation Hours Adjusted After G20 Summit Sparks Traffic Chaos In Delhi

On Monday, traffic congestion occurred on the roads leading to India Gate and Purana Qila due to the operation of fountains. To address this issue, the fountains will now operate in two shifts: from 7 am to 1 pm and from 7 pm to 11 pm. In case the crowd increases significantly on these roads, the traffic police has requested the Public Works Department (PWD) to consider shutting down the fountains by 9.30-10 pm, as per an official statement.



In a separate development, the coordination and election strategy committee of the INDIA alliance, established during the Opposition bloc's gathering in Mumbai two weeks ago, is scheduled to convene for the first time on Wednesday at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in New Delhi. Sources indicate that the initial discussions will revolve around the allocation of seats and planning for a joint rally.

The fountains that were initially installed for the G20 Summit have now become a significant attraction for many people, causing traffic disruptions. On Monday, this issue was particularly pronounced around ITPO gate numbers 5, 6, 7, and 8, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, and Purana Qila Road.

As a response to the situation, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to implement specific operating hours for all the fountains installed along these routes. Instead of running continuously 24 hours a day during the Summit, they will now operate in two shifts, from 7 am to 1 pm and from 7 pm to 11 pm.

An official reported, "After the Summit concluded, people from all over the city flocked to the ITPO complex, Bhairon Marg, and near Bharat Mandapam gate 6 on Monday, causing a massive traffic jam at 8.30 pm." The fountains, adorned with lights, more plants, sculptures, and illuminations, attracted numerous visitors, including families and youngsters who gathered on the streets to take pictures, resulting in roadblocks. Though there hasn't been any formal communication, the traffic police on the ground requested the PWD to consider shutting down the fountains by 9.30-10 pm if the crowd continues to increase in these areas.

PWD officials clarified that they have the flexibility to shut down the fountains even earlier, between 7-8 pm, upon the request of the traffic police. The official stated, "These are the designated timings that we (PWD) have established for the fountains." Additionally, between 1 pm and 4 pm, the PWD will clean the fountains and change the water.

Notably, three large fountains are installed on Bhairon Marg, one in front of ITPO gates 4 and 5, and another in front of gate 5. Furthermore, between gates 6 and 7, the department has placed 10 high-pressure volcano jet fountains, while seven different types of fountains have been set up at Rajghat, Delhi Gate, IP College, and Shantivan.

In total, 109 sculptures and 49 statues have been installed along all PWD roads redeveloped for the G20 Summit.

Additionally, parts of Delhi are expected to experience light rainfall and generally cloudy skies on Wednesday, as per the forecast from the Safdarjung weather station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature is anticipated to range between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius.