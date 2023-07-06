Live
Video of Kanwariyas dancing in Metro goes viral
New Delhi: A video of a group of ‘kanwariyas’ dancing inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media, forcing the rail authority to issue a warning.
In the short clip, kanwariyas, all clad in traditional saffron dress, can be seen dancing to the tunes of a song dedicated to Lord Shiva. Several videos made inside the Delhi Metro or its premises that turned up on social media in the last several months have led to controversies and attracted authorities’ attention.
“We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro,” the DMRC said in a statement on Wednesday on the latest video that garnered considerable traction on social media sites. “All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters.
DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel all across the network to detect such activity,” the transporter said.