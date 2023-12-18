A decade on, a pleasant change in TS Assembly

The first session of the Telangana Assembly presented an entirely different picture after almost a decade. The contrast between the present functioning of the Assembly and the earlier one in the last decade was clearly visible. This government does not appear to be in a hurry to conduct proceedings just for the sake of it.

In the past, the opposition parties did not get the kind of time they got this time. They used to be suspended for an entire session even if they indulged in a small protest. Discussions used to begin only after that and in the absence of the opposition, the ministers used to briefly complete their speech. The focus mostly used to be on KCR, KTR and Harish Rao. But now not only ministers got more time but even the opposition parties are getting enough time.

The discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address was a classic example where the opposition voice was heard. It is a different issue that the main opposition BRS focussed more on high rhetoric going back to the time when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

The fact that the BRS still is unable to digest its defeat and making remarks like “your countdown has begun and within three months your government will collapse,” is something which was not expected from a party that had emerged out of prolonged agitation for separate state. It appeared as if they were giving vent to their frustration that they lost power.

Any new government should be given at least one years’ time before one could judge their performance. Another aspect that did not go down well with the people who watched the proceedings was the BRS leaders trying to dominate the discussion. Again, here, too, it was KTR and Harish Rao who wanted to take centre-stage while all other 37 members were mere spectators.

In the past, the Assembly hardly functioned beyond 2 pm. But on Saturday, it went on till past 5 pm and the opposition had any number of chances to protest. One thing that needs to change from the main opposition is the body language of the leaders. In a legislature, one should be armed with facts and should present them gracefully, forcefully and with conviction and should be voice of the people.

But the performance of main opposition was somewhat disappointing. It appeared to be in a hurry and aggressive. The opposition had rightly objected when the Chief Minister once referred to former Chief Minister in singular person. Revanth was quick enough to correct himself. But what the opposition is forgetting is the kind of words they had used in the past on the floor of the house towards the leaders in undivided AP and sometimes even against the Prime Minister.

One expected that the BRS leaders would strongly defend every action taken by them and turn the tables on the government. But, instead, they went on digging deeper into the history and spent more time, alleging that the Congress leaders behaved like slaves even when the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy said he would not give even one rupee to the region. Well, the Congress was punished for 10 years for all that.

Did anyone question the pink party leadership on any issue good or bad in last 10 years? That is the political system we have irrespective of the fact as to which party is in power.

There was a reference to the democratic behaviour of the previous government. During their time, media movement in Assembly was restricted. They were confined to one small room. Lobbies in the past used to be the places where there used to be friendly interaction between the members and chit chat with media. But that was not permitted. A ‘No Entry’ was declared for the media at the State secretariat. There were strict instructions that no officer should speak to the media. The ministers, too, were inaccessible to media.

Let us hope that the Congress government will keep up the spirit of democracy and will prove to be different as they had promised during the poll campaign.