A sad state of affairs in schools

Is the Teachers' Day losing its importance? Has it been reduced to mere memes? One describes a teacher getting angry on receiving 'Wish you Happy Techer's Day mem' on her Whatsapp, and insisting the pupil write the mis-spelled word ten times.

Such a trivial issue reflects the present-day mindset. The word 'Guru' itself which used to evoke feelings of reverence seems to have lost sanctity. Today, it is just a colloquial word among friends and has nothing to do with the real connotation.

It's time we ponder why such a situation has arisen. Some point to teacher-pupil connect due to the pandemic and others even deplore neglect of education by governments and paltry allocations for education in budgets. But even during the pre-Covid times how were the celebrations?

It mostly used to be a sort of another fashion show. Dress children like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan or such eminent people, make them speak some dialogues and present some small gifts to teachers in school.

These days, schools in the country hardly pay heed to the importance of fostering strong bonds between the teacher and the taught, even as children abroad are learning and chanting mantras like "Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo Maheswara." Alas, many of our schools have even done away with prayers.

In the past, the mother was always considered the first guru, but now-a-days, the mothers have no time to take care of their kids as they are busy with their careers and kids are left in the care of either servants or playschools.

Till about four decades back, Teacher's Day used to be given great importance. There used to be a role reversal. While students were asked to administer the school affairs for a day, take classes in different subjects, the teachers used to turn into students. This used to help the students appreciate how much goes into preparation before teaching a lesson.

It also used to help them recall their student days. They could learn how interesting or boring a subject could be if innovations were not made to engage the attention of children. A strong bond used to ensue between teachers and students in the process.

In the past, teachers would recognise their students even after a gap of two decades. Students too held their teachers in high esteem and often recalled with affection. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself is a live example of the bonding between the teacher and the student.

We had seen in the recent past how he honoured his teacher. How much it would have warmed the latter's heart to get such respect even when his student became the CM of the state. Is that happening now?

In the past, the emphasis used to be on all-round development and one who could face life boldly. It does not mean that students were not naughty then. Kids will always be kids. But everything used to be well-balanced.

Teachers used to take interest in moulding a child. Now the focus is only on completing syllabus. However, the situation can change provided the political executive realises the importance of inclusive education and comes up with a more homogenous educational system where they can work on materials best suited to their particular strengths and areas for growth.