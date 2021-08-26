Abusive lingo now a fad for netas 

Political lingo has undergone a total change in last decade or so. The words which once great leaders of yesteryears used to hate to utter have become part of daily speeches at public meetings, election campaigns and even on the floor of legislatures.

In the last few years, we have seen political leaders saying, "shoot him on the road." Some even used very harsh words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. But then there were no cases filed nor was anyone arrested. But Tuesday witnessed high drama in Maharashtra when Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested, and police sought his custody as well.

Well, it is a matter of debate on whether it was right to arrest a union minister for making certain comments against the CM. But the fact is that political intolerance is acquiring new dimensions across the country. Using harsh language (to put it mildly) has become the order of the day by leaders of political parties and even by people in high constitutional positions like CM and Speakers of legislative assembly.

But arresting union minister for his remarks at a public meeting is something which is a rare act. Rane had claimed Thackeray forgot the year of Independence during his August 15 address and had to check with his aide midway through speech.

Rane is the third Union minister to be arrested. The first two were late Murasoli Maran and T R Baalu. In a highly publicised event, the duo was picked up at midnight by Chennai police along with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in connection with a Rs 12 crore 'flyover scam' in June 2001.

Incidentally, the BJP also expressed shock over the way Karunanidhi was arrested by the police at his residence. If one makes a deeper study, it appears that the statement by Rane and the arrest that followed has more of political overtones. The rift between Rane and Shiv Sena is a known fact. Rane was once a very important leader in Shiv Sena.

The BJP knows that the Shiv Sena cannot stand Narayan Rane and that's precisely why he's been put at the forefront. Reason is the ensuing elections of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena has been ruling the corporation for 35 years. In 2017 BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately and BJP had made inroads.

It had won just two seats less than Shiv Sena. Now that both have fallen apart, the BJP is looking to overthrow the Sena and take control of the BMC. Since Rane knows the style of functioning of Shiv Sena, BJP feels that his experience and acquaintance at the grassroots level could help the BJP come to power in the corporation.

Rane also has good influence in the Konkan region and is said to be responsible for expansion of the base of Shiv Sena in that part. BJP apparently wants to strengthen its base in Konkan region using the clout Rane enjoys there.