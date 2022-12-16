Aggressive Xi testing India's resolve

When China concluded its recent 20th National Congress of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) at which it elected Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third term, it only indicated a 'continuity' of its policies and not a change. Xi not only got the top committee members sidelined completely but also reaffirmed his plan to make China the best and the mightiest army in the world by 2050. A major direction given to it is that it should now combine technology and innovate further in its strategies. It is now continuously evaluating its viability including using AI technologies and operational strategies on ground.

Latest Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh goes to prove that it is experimenting and testing India's resolve which, of course, is not what it was in 1962. India is well aware of its plans and is also combat-ready for a two-front engagement thanks to its modernization plans and the Himalayan experience of its troops. (This is an area that the Chinese could never ever match despite their technological superiority). Galwan has shown it and the repeated skirmishes also prove it. The extent to which Chinese aspirations for an innovative military strategy and doctrine become reality will largely rest on the application of emerging big data and AI technologies to military purpose and the marriage of any ensuing new capabilities to existing concepts of joint force operations in system-of-systems warfare.

CCP leadership has clearly prioritized and resourced the development of the requisite technologies and systems, but it remains to be seen whether the PLA will be first to develop an operational construct to fit the future battlespace, whether in China's neighborhood or on a more global scale. China is said to be deploying advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, automation and robots, quantum computing, big data, 5G networking, and the Internet of Things (IoT), for military purposes. In its 14th Five Year Plan (FYP) (2021–25), China outlined the main aims and objectives of modernising the People's Liberation Army (PLA), including that of 'elevating the level to being an intelligent force,' experts at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses have warned.

Accordingly, China seeks to focus on accelerating military modernisation to make the PLA an automated and computerised force by 2027, the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1927. By 2035, PLA aims to become a modernised force in all spheres. Nevertheless, analysts note that a significant force reduction from current levels, budget boost and faster adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies will be necessary to hasten the development of an intelligent and informationised force. India needs to look into all these aspects for tackling the big picture. Even the Chinese know that India is no walkover. Yet, it keeps testing our resolve at the border often.

Perceptions do differ over the LAC as it is difficult to map the terrain while patrolling. But, what happened the other day is not about perception. The Chinese were here to grab the Indian land and Indian soldiers drove them away. There will be more such incursions and more such attempts in the future too. Continuous modernization and upgradation and an unwavering political leadership will go a long way in meeting the challenges from the dirty neighbourhood.