Amrut ka Aadhaar

August 15, 2021 is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'. In the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India won't forget its freedom fighters. Conscious efforts to preserve the history of unsung heroes will be made. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of Independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta.

Inspired by the statement of Modiji "ideas @75," The Hans India has decided to come up with an idea which can be implemented as part of 'Jan Utsav in the true spirit of Jan Bhagidari.'

We firmly believe that Independence Day celebrations do not mean just recalling important moments of freedom struggle like the First War of Indian independence in 1857, Mahatma Gandhi's return from abroad, reminding the nation of the power of Satyagraha, the call for complete independence by Lokmanya Tilak, the Delhi March of Azad Hind Fauj led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the slogan of Delhi Chalo.

While paying homage to all those great leaders without whom we would not have been what we are today, we would like to throw up an idea @75.

The government had made linking of Aadhaar card numbers mandatory to avail government schemes and to operate bank accounts. This certainly has brought in some very good results. It's time they thought of linking it to purchase liquor too. Sounds strange, but this proposal has several advantages.

Liquor is 'Aadhaar' for a major part of the revenue, whether it be for the Centre or the States. Excise duty on alcohol is the third-largest source of a state's own tax revenues.

Hence, if Aadhaar card is linked to sale of liquor, it would help in bringing transparency in liquor trade. It will also help in protecting the environment from pollution. The buyers can be easily tracked based on the bar code on these bottles and the government can penalise them for discarding bottles carelessly. It can be part of the concept of 'Swachh Bharat'.

Another advantage is that it will help the government in knowing the number of persons who consume liquor, exact figures regarding liquor sales, and consumption. Even illicit trafficking of liquor can be controlled. Most important is it will provide a profile of the economic and social status of guzzlers and will help the government in weeding out beneficiaries who have been enjoying benefits of welfare schemes illegally. If a person can afford to buy liquor, he can certainly earn his food and does not require government's help. This money can be given to the genuine beneficiaries.

The Hans India believes in going beyond ideation. From Monday, August 16 onwards, we would be taking up a campaign on the need for linking liquor sales with Aadhaar so that we can have Jan Bhagidari in helping the government decide on its implementation. We invite all stakeholders to impress upon policymakers to come out with an early date to roll out the linking process.