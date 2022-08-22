Bigger thriller' packed elections on the way

The next general elections both to certain assemblies like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well as the Lok Sabha elections are likely to throw up many surprises. The political situation in Delhi too is warming up with CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others, transferring the case to ED and issuing look out notice to Sisodia though he is very much in Delhi.

In Telangana, the battle between BJP and TRS is on in full swing. Just as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says it is going to be BJP v/s AAP in north, here in Telangana it is going to be BJP v/s TRS. In Telangana both the pink and saffron party have started sharpening their strategies. TRS is not leaving any stone unturned to retain power and the BJP despite not having the kind of cadre strength as TRS has, is confident of coming to power.

For this, the party has deviated from its original strategy when leaders like Vajpayee and Advani were leading the Lotus party. At that time, the party used to train the youngsters within the party and promote them as leaders and used to help them climb up the ladder. Now the strategy is open the doors for all those who could be useful for the party and admit them. What is important is they should be the winning horses.

They also seem to be following that enemy's enemy is my friend. So far, the BJP has been accused of adopting soft corner towards YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. But if the developments that had taken place on Sunday are any indication, it appears that the it wants to project the Lotus Brand of politics in Andhra Pradesh as well.

The statement of Union Minister Anurag Thakur that this time there will be unprecedented changes in Andhra Pradesh and the state BJP president saying that the BJP's action plan will be a bigger thriller than any movie, the meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had with Jr NTR after Munugode meeting at Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad are pointers towards the likely moves of BJP and speaks volumes of how things are going to take shape now.

The AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and the sources saying that he would also discuss politics with PM gives rise to several speculations.

It was also interesting to note that Amit Shah was not as acetic as he was during his last public meeting at Hyderabad. He indicated that they were not interested in getting embroiled in Q&A session with pink party on these issues. Making inroads is more important, he seems to have felt.

The way he made Munugode meeting a brief one sticking to one main point, defeat TRS and bring BJP to power for speedy development indicates that his focus this time was more somewhere else? Is it on Andhra Pradesh? Well one will have to wait for the promised thriller.