Can falling democratic values be salvaged?

Bold talk by Ramu Sarma in his audacious argument "Political bankruptcy and narrow mindedness" courageously and fearlessly exposed most factually and reasonably how Indian polity is dipping into dirt day by day. All immature political parties unitedly demolishing our well built democracy and constitution in order to ruin our cultural heritage, well established unity in diversity, morality and oneness of our communion despite differences on issue based subjects.

Ignominious and indiscriminate ,heart- wrenching episodes initially witnessed on our land of peace was the assassination of Father of The Nation Mahatma Gandhi followed by cruel killings of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. These are in memory of every citizen of India. Open declaration of announcing innocence about PM Narendra Modi's official visit to Punjab Chief Minister, DGP and others exhibits their clandestine chatter only to insult the head of the Government of India. Age-old Indian National Congress is facing acute dearth of charismatic leaders and existing Nehru-Gandhi heirs always fail to rise to occasions of importance.

The only government that people of India and world nations are observing since independence, is Bharatiya Janata Party without having a scar of corruption. However, none can award a clean certificate to the Modi Government as it is delaying many genuine problems of people which are pending since decades which have been brought to his notice number of times.

Return of PM by cancelling his official programme in Punjab is a jolt to our democracy and a shame to Punjab Government in particular. This kind of indisciplined attitude is needed to be condemned with one tone by all political parties but unfortunately it did not take place. Senior politicians could not shape themselves as statesmen and novices are stepping into the shoes of their seniors. Under this heinous phlegmatic conditions the question is left as to how to survive our deteriorating democratic values and retain our constitutional rights?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad