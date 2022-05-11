Guntur: YSRCP Gadapa Gadapaku from today

Guntur: YSRCP Guntur district coordinator Kodali Nani said that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented several welfare schemes during the last three years.

He said to explain welfare schemes being implemented in the State to each house, they are conducting YSRCP Gadapa Gadapaku programme from Wednesday. He urged party activists to make it a grand success and extend cooperation for strengthening the party. He said they will chalk-out future course of action for strengthening the party.

MLA and party district president Mekathoti Sucharitha, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Dr Undavalli Sridevi, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, Annabathuni Siva Kumar, Kilaru Venkata Rosaiah, Maddali Giri, Mustafa, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam were among those present.