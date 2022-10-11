Child sexual abuses alarmingly high

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed in the Manoj Kumar v. State of Haryana case that child rape cases are the worst form of lust for sex, where even children of tender age are not spared in the pursuit of sexual pleasure. Noting that there cannot be anything more obscene, diabolical and barbaric than child rape, a Bench of Justices Sureshwar Thakur and NS Shekhawat said, "The child rape cases are the cases of worst form of lust for sex, where children of tender age are not even spared in the pursuit of sexual pleasure. There cannot be anything more obscene, diabolical and barbaric than this. It is a crime not only against the society, but against the entire humanity. Many of such cases are not brought to the light because of the fact that the social stigma is attached thereto." In light of a steep rise in child rape cases according to some surveys, it was incumbent upon courts to provide protection to victims, it added.

The number of rape incidents in India per 1,00,000 citizens is 22,172 as of 2020, according to world population data. Indian children, at 440 million, constitute 19% of the world's population of children. United Nations International Children Education Fund study during 2005–2013 reported that CSA (child sexual abuse) in Indian girls was 42%. A Government of India, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) study in 2007 which interviewed 125,000 children in 13 Indian states revealed that the prevalence of all forms of child abuse is extremely high (physical abuse (66%), sexual abuse (50%), and emotional abuse (50%). This major state-sponsored survey in India reported the prevalence of CSA as 53%. Boys were equally affected and more than 20% were subjected to severe forms of sexual abuse that included: sexual assault, making the child fondle private parts, making the child exhibit private body parts, and being photographed in the nude.

In both the major surveys, the majority of the abusers were people known to the child or in a position of trust and responsibility. Several reports indicate that neighbours, friends, close relatives, and acquaintances and employers at workplaces are the most common abusers. The Honourable Delhi High Court observed that in 2014, of the 1,704 cases of rape registered in the capital, 215 cases were instances of child incestuous rape. As the High Court has rightly abused now the child rape cases are the cases of worst form of lust for sex, where children of tender age are not even spared in the pursuit of sexual pleasure. There cannot be anything more obscene, diabolical and barbaric than this. It is a crime not only against the society, but against the entire humanity. Many of such cases are not brought to the light because of the fact that the social stigma is attached thereto. According to some surveys, there has been a steep rise in the child rape cases. The children need more care and protection not only by the parents and guardians, but also by the Courts and society at large. Children are a natural resource of our country and are also the country's future. In our country, a girl child is in a very vulnerable position and one of the modes of her exploitation is rape beside other modes of sexual, emotional and financial abuse.