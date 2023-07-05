Congress rises even as BJP flounders in Karnataka

50 days into its current rule in Karnataka, the Congress seems to be combative and surprisingly, managing to carry on with its agenda of implementing its ‘5 guarantees’ made during the poll campaign, rather earnestly. The cadre-based, ideologically committed BJP, on the other hand seems to be riven by all that the GOP has been famous for over the years : rampant dissidence, blame games and above all a pointless post-mortem of its humiliating defeat, which was for veteran observers of state politics, not a totally unexpected result.

Inviting derision from the ruling Congress, the saffron party, despite the Assembly session getting underway, has not been able to announce its Leader of the Opposition candidate. When last heard, a committee has been constituted to look into it, with the ex- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expected to don the mantle, ultimately.

Siddaramaiah, the present CM has even dared to allege that the BJP is the most ‘indisciplined party’ and that must be sweet revenge for him for the moment, having been christened ‘Siddaramullah Khan’ apart from other names for his avowed pro-minority stance during the intense election campaign.

The Shakti scheme, among the top and most popular of five schemes announced, has become an enigmatic issue for the Opposition, notably the BJP, who are unable to counter its surging popularity among women currently. The ‘soft Hindutva’ which has been a handy weapon for many parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, has benefitted the Congress too as the women are making ‘teerth yatras’ to many of their favourite temples in the State, including the family dieties.

This, coupled with the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, where the impression that has gained ground is that of the Centre depriving the State of its rightful share of free rice is another winner for the Congress which is surely making a turnaround and promises to belie the frustrated expectations of its rivals like H D Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders who have already set a time limit for this existing government.

HDK, whose party, JD (S) is likely to join hands with the big brother BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is already on the doomsday prophet mode, predicting that there may be a ‘ Maharashtra-like’ situation emerging in his State too. It may be wishful thinking as the top two of Congress, the Chief Minister and his Deputy, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, are working in tandem as of now. A contiguous neighbour, Telangana, is already feeling the impact of the Karnataka experience and this is another fallout of the elections of summer 2023. With polls scheduled in the next few months in the new state of India, it was not entirely wrong when poll pundits dared to comment that Karnataka will determine the semi-final winners of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections among the top two political formations of India. There may be surprises awaiting both BJP and Congress in 2024, but for the present, Congress has its nose ahead as far as its competitiveness and passion to perform goes.