Congress should restrain from making sensitive remarks

Sometimes seemingly small decisions often pose tough ethical dilemmas. Guidance at such crucial times is necessary for navigating the ethical dimension of everyday life. More so, when it comes to politics.

The Congress government released a commemorative stamp on Veer Savarkar under late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's rule to honour him as a great son of India. On Saturday morning, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a huge rally of his party at Ramlila Maidaan in New Delhi, vehemently protesting against the BJP, which demanded an apology from him for his 'India is the rape capital", proclaimed, "I am not Rahul Savarkar.

I am Rahul Gandhi. I shall never apologise for speaking the truth". The absurdity of the proclamation is appalling. Crimes against humanity and particularly against women are raising everywhere and India is no stranger to this.

But, is this enough a reason to term India as the rape capital of the world? Has Rahul Savarkar, nay Rahul Gandhi, forgotten 'Nirbhaya kaand'? Has he forgotten that Nirbhaya's intestines were gruesomely pulled out by the perpetrators of the heinous crime?

And what did the government do then? When she was declared dead abroad and her body was brought back to the country, Sonia Gandhi made it a point to meet the family personally and plead with them to allow Nirbhaya's last rites in a hush hush manner.

Moreover, the latest Bharat Bachao rally was held to protest CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). If Rahul is a Gandhi, then why did he not protest joining hands with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra? Why this doublespeak? Rahul's sensitives are surely misplaced, explaining why it is not quite so easy.

In addition, why does the party always play into the hands of the BJP on issues of national importance by doing what Pakistan does always? It is astonishing that the grand old party of this country and the neighbouring country speak the same language in targeting the BJP.

No one with even an iota of sense would hold a protest in front of our own High Commission as the Congress' UK unit did in London against the CAA. Is not the Congress polarising the majority more than the BJP in this country by such senseless acts?

This is unethical too. Ethical misconduct is the mainstay of the news nowadays. Politicians like Rahul Gandhi should ponder over the damage they are inflicting on the party with their transgressions that seem interminable. People have a sharp mind when it comes to public conduct of politicians and there is little chance of them considering such ethical and moral wrongdoings as just part of the human condition.

The Congress has to make a choice on every issue if it wants to take on the BJP. The latter is deliberately speeding up implementing its manifesto. It knows that for every single voice of protest against its policies, many more lend support.

It has tested it with Article 370, triple talaaq and now with CAA. A section of the media is ready to blow such mis-judgments out of proportion. The Congress leadership should think before it speaks on such crucial issues.boundaries.

Why draw certain lines now that go against the very idea of India? This are testing time for Indian politics.