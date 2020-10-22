Dubbak, opposition parties and TRS

The political strategies of the Opposition seems to be going haywire. The Congress and BJP had taken up the byelection to Dubbak as a matter of great importance. The race is more to grab the number two position so that they can improve their numbers in the GHMC elections and to claim that the people were getting disenchanted with the ruling party.

The TRS on the other hand is looking it from two angles. One, it wants to increase the majority to prove that the people were happy with the government because of the welfare schemes it had introduced in the last six years and retain its supremacy in the GHMC elections. If the TRS improves its majority in Dubbak it can go hammer and tongs against the Opposition saying that the people had rejected the saffron party and the Congress party.

The BJP which claims that they are set to come to power in the next general elections wants to ease out the Congress party. Hence, it has become do or die situation for the two opposition parties. Dubbak will also be a litmus test for the new AICC in-charge of state affairs Manickam Tagore and his strategic skills. He succeeded in making all leaders campaign in the election but the outcome is to be seen.

Similarly, it will also be a test for the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay who was brought in with great expectations that he will be able to take on the TRS government and help the party emerge as a formidable force by the time the next general elections were held. But so far the BJP has not been able to make much of a mark at the ground level.

The Opposition parties plans to highlight the devastation the city had witnessed and how several colonies have been under water about ten days as the government failed to come to their rescue in time. They also want to harp on the issue of lack of proper drainage system and how the TRS government failed to do anything to improve infrastructural facilities despite having absolute majority in GHMC.

Sensing this, the TRS had on one hand entrusted the responsibility of getting bigger margin to T Harish Rao but also is trying its best to see that the situation arisen due to rains and flood does not cast any shadow on its prospects in GHMC. Its true that people in the affected colonies are unhappy that their sufferings were getting prolonged but the ruling party had in a swift move is sending its ministers and officers from door to door to hand over a cheque of Rs 10,000 towards immediate repairs for the damages caused by flooding.

This has come as a welcome measure and many in the affected areas are submitting applications seeking the monetary benefit. This comes as a soothing balm for the affected people. It is also likely to announce a mega plan to make the city flood proof in next three years. The Minister for MAUD himself has been wading through the flood waters in many colonies and trying to reach out to the people.

The opposition parties which could have utilised this crisis as an opportunity to win over the people have lost a chance. Some of the leaders only went round some areas and lashed at the government for its failure to provide proper drainage system but none of them pressed their cadre into action.

They could have taken up distribution of essentials like water and milk or food in the affected colonies and assured them of taking measures to see that the drainage system would be made ready to face the requirements for next 50 years. While focussing on Dubbak they seem to have missed a golden chance once again.