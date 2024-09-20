India hockey must aim big to be World No. 1

India, which began their Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title defence on a winning note and displayed true dominance by remaining unbeaten all through the tournament, was the rightful heir for the trophy as they clinched their fifth title after a fighting 1-0 victory over hosts China on Tuesday.

Despite the defending champions unbeaten run throughout the tournament, the score line of the title-deciding game against China reflects that it was not a cakewalk for the latter. Harmanpreet Singh-led India failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters, yet the determined Indian side toiled hard before getting the better of their opponents, curtsey of a rare field goal by defender Jugraj Singh in the 51st minute.

Winning a second successive Asian Champions Trophy is indeed a matter of great joy and had previously achieved back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2018.

India, thus, became the most successful team in the tournament’s history with a record-extending five titles. However, the lone goal winner against a resolute Chinese side, which was playing in only its second international tournament final, cast a shadow on the preparedness of the Indian side that is on the path of revival after a four-decade debacle. Before this, China’s only appearance in the final of an international tournament was in 2006 Asian Games, where they finished second-best after losing 1-3 to Korea.

Apart from Asian Champions Trophy, heading into Tokyo Olympics 2020 India were the most successful hockey team in Olympic history with eight gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

India ended their 41-year-long medal drought in Olympics hockey with a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 and then secured their second successive medal in the sport at the Paris Olympic2024 last month and 13th medal overall.

Despite being record eight-time Olympic champions and five-time Asian Champions Trophy winners, the Indian hockey team has only managed to win one World Cup title. India’s solitary triumph came in 1975 under the captaincy of Ajit Pal Singh in Kuala Lumpur against Pakistan. India won 2-1.

Pakistan on the other handis the most successful nation in the men’s hockey World Cup, winning four titles (1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994) while the Netherlands, Australia and Germany have bagged three World Cups each.

Lack of astroturf in India, failure to find sponsors and prominence to cricket are attributed as reasons for the slump in the sport. The abolition of the offside rule from field hockey as part of the evolution in the sport added to the woes of Indian hockey.

In spite of the overwhelming dominance, Indian men’s team has never been world No.1 since the International Hockey Federation (FIH) official hockey rankings were introduced in 2003. India was ranked sixth then. In 2008 India failed to qualify for the Beijing Olympics for the first time in 80 years and their dismal run saw the ranking plummet to 12th.

The Indian men’s hockey team is currently ranked fifth while the women’s team is placed ninth. Indian hockey can nevertheless be proud of their

glorious past that has an unparalleled success in the sport for nearly a century but the team’s sudden fall since 1980 should also be not overlooked. If India intends to re-emerge as theglobal powerhouse in hockey they need to deliver better and aim for big wins over the years and march in as favourites for the World Cup and Olympics in 2026.