Indo-US thaw must help resume solid partnership between 2 nations

The recent tensions in Indo-US ties seem—hopefully—to be lovers’ tiff rather than an irretrievable breakdown of marriage. After a month-long bad blood between the world’s biggest democracies, which began on August 6 when US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff as a penalty for India’s purchase of Russian oil, resulting in what he saw as Delhi’s tilt towards Beijing. He didn’t like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the SCO. “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,” Trump wrote in a social media post in response to a photo of Modi and Chinese and Russian Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Later, on Friday in the Oval Office, Trump said that India and the US have a “special relationship” and “there is nothing to worry about.” PM Modi’s response was prompt; he said that he “deeply” appreciated and “fully” reciprocated President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of bilateral ties.”

Indeed, many people—apart from those in the official establishments—were uneasy with the prospect of a serious rupture between the two nations. Businesspersons, investors, and professionals in both countries are deeply invested in a stable relationship. The United States is one of India’s largest trading partners, while Indian firms have a significant footprint in the American technology, pharmaceutical, and service sectors. Similarly, American companies see India as a rapidly growing market with immense potential. Any deterioration in ties threatens not only political goodwill but also the economic stakes that underpin the relationship.

Beyond economics, there are geostrategic reasons why neither country can afford prolonged hostilities. For India, ties with the United States are critical in balancing China’s assertiveness in Asia. For Washington, India is a key partner in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific and a bulwark against the expansion of Chinese influence. Both sides also share concerns about terrorism, cybersecurity, supply-chain resilience, and emerging technologies. With so many overlapping interests, the logic of partnership remains compelling, even if temporary irritants periodically create turbulence.

This episode also underscores the need for policymakers in both capitals to insulate the relationship from impulsive reactions and sudden shocks. While political rhetoric—especially in the age of social media—can sometimes generate dramatic headlines, the substance of diplomacy lies in steady, behind-the-scenes work. Trade negotiations, investment frameworks, and strategic dialogues require patience and persistence. Symbolic slights or public displays of annoyance should not be allowed to derail what is fundamentally a relationship of convergence.

The way forward lies in pragmatism. For instance, the trade deal that has been under discussion for months needs urgent attention. Tariff disputes, intellectual property rights, and regulatory frameworks are issues that can be resolved if negotiators on both sides are willing to burn the proverbial midnight oil. Constructive compromises can transform irritants into opportunities for deeper engagement. The key is to recognise that the benefits of partnership far outweigh the costs of discord. At a deeper level, the resilience of Indo-US ties has always rested on shared values. Both nations are proud democracies, open societies with vibrant civil institutions, and economies driven by innovation and enterprise. These are not superficial commonalities but deep structural affinities that make cooperation natural, even inevitable.

The task ahead is to ensure that the partnership continues to deliver for both nations and overcome the tiffs of diplomacy.