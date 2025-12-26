ISRO deserves more kudos than what it has received

In a way, amid tall claims and media blitzkrieg revolving around the supposed ‘world-conquering’ potential of several organisations and entities, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is almost like the unsung hero. This becomes crystal clear when one wonders why the lofty achievements of ISRO, which came into being on August 15, 1969, hardly figure in speeches of the rulers of the day and quite ironically even the ‘ever vibrant’ media shies away from keeping it in the spotlight, except when it launches a mission or scales a milestone.

These so-called proponents of the country’s champions across segments, hardly, if ever, highlight about its ongoing projects and future endeavours, while they take delight in eulogizing about cricketers, film personalities and the likes, even when they are not in the news and past their prime. The IQ standards are so dismal that today, when one conducts a random nationwide test, the chances are that many people, including the Gen X, may know the names of the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner or the RBI Governor but they will be caught on a sticky wicket if asked about the current ISRO chief.

Perhaps, it works well for the precision-oriented Team ISRO as they can silently go about firming up their projects while the media glare is seemingly more focused on Elon Musk’s space X endeavours. Right now ISRO is the toast of the nation for achieving an extraordinary double, which nobody would have expected a few decades back.

Wednesday’s successful launch of LVM3-M6 rocket as part of its BlueBird Block-2 mission marks a historic landmark. Barely 15 minutes into the 8.55 am lift-off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, it placed the largest commercial communications satellite in low earth orbit, while the BlueBird Block-2 satellite became the heaviest payload (6,100 kg.) to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

The accomplishment was doubly sweeter as ISRO accomplished two milestones with this mission. In its moment of glory, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan’s joy knew no bounds. As he put it, “LVM 3 Bahubali rocket M6 launch vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite in the intended orbit. This is the first dedicated commercial launch for a customer from the USA. This is one of the best performances of any launch vehicle in the global arena. With this mission India has successfully launched 434 satellites for 34 countries.” Apparently, this calls for celebration!

However, to the space scientists the world over, ISRO’s consistent performances will not come as any surprise. Backed by a team of dedicated scientists, the best of infrastructure, government support, and the wherewithal, ISRO has been scaling dizzy heights, as perhaps envisioned by its pioneering founder Dr Vikram Sarabhai. Quite unknown to the common man, it has been setting records at a remarkably consistent pace. Little wonder, that in a bare 56 years, the organisation, which boasts of skilled workforce, and leverages space technology to address various socio-economic challenges in India and collaborations with space agencies and organisations worldwide for joint missions, satellite launches, and expertise sharing, it has been establishing benchmarks of the highest order. Clearing 200 milestones and all geared for Gaganyaan in these few years is a statistical wonder.

Yet, the general public hardly speaks of the silent progress of ISRO but takes delight in speaking about Sachin Tendulkar’s centuries and the blockbusters of Rajnikant and Shah Rukh Khan. It should surprise no one in particular if the nation’s torchbearer, ISRO, is pushed into oblivion by the country’s rulers and the media till the run up to Gaganyaan. Incredible India! Indeed.