It’s likely Congress Vs BRS in head-to-head

All political parties seem to be rooting for the number 9 as it is believed to bring success, happiness and prosperity. Pink party supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao released his manifesto on the first day of Navaratri Utsav. Aimed well at its target constituents, it promises hike in social security pension, financial aid under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ etc. It also promises to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each for certain sections. The Congress also chose the day to release the first list of over 50 candidates, accommodating almost all the seniors. The second list is expected by Thursday.

In a strategic move, the BRS decided not to give all the ‘B Forms’ in one go on Sunday, causing much apprehensions on the ticket hopefuls as well as sitting MLAs. KCR tried to allay concerns, saying he could not sign them all and needs a little more time. However, there is a buzz the delay in ‘B’ form issue is a calculated move to prevent desertions by dissidents over denial of tickets. KCR in his manifesto did some ‘cut-paste’ from the earlier manifestos, saying that some programmes need to be continued but with higher benefits. He seems to be pinning hopes on the beneficiaries of such schemes, promising higher outgo if his party is re-elected. As the thrust would be on retaining their trust, his election campaign may see less of rhetoric and more of emphasis on transformation in people’s lives on account of these sops. KCR is clearing banking on this welfare mantra to get him better results, by raising the quantum of aid, rather than come out with new schemes. He seems to reckon that this strategy could help him endear his BRS party to around 1.5 crore people. Even if about 40% of beneficiaries vote for it, BRS can easily romp home for a record third consecutive term. Losing a few seats would not matter thus. A bird in hand is worth two in bush, indeed.

As far as Congress is concerned, ticket allotment after a fierce competition among the aspirants naturally led to protests; some burnt photos of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. However, such protests are not uncommon, especially in a party like Congress. The heat is expected to die down soon. Revanth Reddy is ratcheting up the Congress pitch for power. He is actively wooing his former colleagues in TDP and personally meeting them. Among the names expected to bolster Congress ranks are Mandava Venkateshwara Rao and Revuri Prakash Reddy, currently twiddling their thumbs in BRS. A former TDP minister and a close confidante of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Mandava is unhappy as he expected RS nomination after joining BRS after the state bifurcation. Congress may agree to field him from Nizamabad Rural. Interestingly, senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah who left the party is getting ready to board the pink car. He may not get a ticket but could be assured of a party post or MLC seat later.

Next week may witness interesting switchovers, as all parties would be battle-ready by Vijayadasmi. With netas so far switching only between Congress and BRS, it remains to be seen what the saffron party strategy will be. It is still dragging its feet on naming its candidates. Will it prove to be the Uttara Kumara of Kurukshetra Battle? May be. But one thing is certain it will not cross the single digit in the elections.