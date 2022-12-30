Jagan govt falters as Naidu ups the ante

How do we measure the preferential changes of voters vis-a-vis electoral politics? In the case of our democracy, the most prominent indicator is the crowd behaviour at political meetings. We look at the popularity of leaders through the crowds they manage to pull to their meetings or along the routes of their political tours. Padayatras and road shows are common in our politics.

Against this backdrop, if we try to gauge the situation in Andhra Pradesh, it could be said that the politics have sufficiently been heated to keep a close watch on the principal players and their moves. Till the other day, the situation was somewhat different. People were cold to the political maneuvers of the leaders and whatever speculation was taking place, it was more confined to the media. The last few days have seen a favourable response to the TDP moves that should uplift the mood of its leadership. Hitherto, there was an uncertainty or tentativeness to the Opposition plans. It was not even clear whether the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP could form an alliance despite Chandrababu Naidu's conciliatory approach. Naidu left plenty of room for alliances. Yet, the Jana Sena was not warming up to the idea much.

Unlike Jana Sena, the TDP has a much wider appeal cutting across all sections of the society. It has a base in every Assembly constituency. If it had lost power in 2019, it was more because of its refusal to read the opponent's strength properly and also in understanding the anti-incumbency because of the failed promises like the construction of the Capital. If only Naidu were to take up the capital city works as soon as he came to power, the situation could have been different. Polavaram was another fault. The YSRCP welfare governance could sustain the image of the ruling party so far as a people-oriented party. Still, welfare alone would not keep people in its fold. Even the beneficiaries would begin questioning the government over livelihood issues some day.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has not only repeated the mistakes of Naidu in laying the Capital aspirations to rest, but also in delaying the Polavaram project completion. The State government is being viewed as a non-performing asset by the people otherwise. Here is why there seems to be a renewed interest in 'Naidu's experience.' The

response to his public meetings and tours cannot be attributed only to successful management or to his party cadres. Such crowds indicate the revival

of interest in the TDP by any yardstick. The ruling party might dismiss it all as 'media management' without looking at it closely.

Obviously, when the top leader is addressing any public meeting, the party works hard to gather crowds. But, these milling crowds indicate a voluntary participation too. So, if the crowds are listening to the leader of the main Opposition, it also means that they would think of what one says. Voters earlier thronged the meetings of Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was on his 'one chance' yatra. Now seems to be the turn of Naidu's 'Idem Kharma' yatra. Jagan Mohan Reddy can't simply be content with his world view. There could be more to Naidu's crowds.