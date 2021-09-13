Put the brakes on speed junkies

The latest road accident in which film actor Sai Dharam Tej suffered injuries when his super bike skidded should be an eye opener for all and they understand that following safety norms should be of utmost importance. We have seen how fatal accidents could be if their road rage is not kept under control. Many youngsters lost their life, riding super bikes for the thrill of high speed.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the super sport bikes may be just 10 per cent of bikes on the road but, unfortunately, they account for over 25 per cent of all fatalities. Most of these super sport bikes are owned by the children of rich. Well nothing wrong since they can afford its high cost. But the question is are our roads and traffic conditions suitable for riding such bikes. In the latest incident of Sai Dharam Tej, it is said that his bike skidded as there was dust on the road and he met with the accident.

Undoubtedly, speeding is a big menace in Hyderabad. Despite tall claims of it being a global city and happening city, its roads are not clean and neat and free from dust and gravel. But then what is not being talked about is should one violate rules and regulations just because he has a high-end super vehicle, whether it be a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler? In the case of Sai Dharam Tej, the bike was at a speed of over 70 kmph though the speed limit on that stretch of road is just 35 kmph. This demonstrates how indisciplined and insensitive they are.

Speeding under the influence of alcohol, use of smartphones while driving, violating speed limits and lack of patience are some of the reasons for fatal road accidents. We lack in road engineering. There is a lot of gravel, sand, dust on the road, even on the corners. This results in even most sensible rider with self-control making a mistake.

Another menace is use of smart phones while driving. Why can't people stop for a minute on a side of the road, attend to the call and then proceed? Hyderabad despite claiming to be a fast-developing city does not have even integrated traffic signals in most of the places. Though CCTV cameras have been installed and e-challans are being issued, no step is being taken to sensitise people on safety rules. No one knows what lane driving is. The cab drivers feel they are immune to all rules and regulations. Two-wheeler riders refuse to wear helmet and those who wear it feel shy to put the strap on. People driving swanky cars like Lamborghini, Merc etc zoom at high speed even on places like cable bridge. There are strip speed breakers, but no one bothers to slow down or maintain the speed limit of 35 or 40 kmph.

What needs to be done is to find ways and means to see that traffic discipline is hammered into the minds of drivers and not remain contented with the revenue inflow from e-challans or other fines. If one person breaks the rule it endangers not only him or herself but the people in the vicinity of the violator as well. Let us live and allow others to live.