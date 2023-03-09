Rahul again shows immature & whimsical ways

What does Rahul Gandhi expect the US and Europe to do in India to restore democracy that he thinks 'has come undone'. It is not even strange or weird but even eerie that one should even make such a demand for foreign intervention in the country's internal affairs. Rahul Gandhi has certainly established, beyond any iota of doubt now, that not by growing a beard nor by undertaking a beach walk across India, one becomes matured. Or has someone within his close circle advised him to adopt the foolish anti-Indian stance to bring back his party to power?

No one in ordinary senses would even think of what Rahul Gandhi has stated in England in his ongoing tour. He had questioned at an event in London "why Europe and the US, the defenders of democracies, were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India had come undone." His comment that India's democracy "has come undone" has rightly provoked a backlash with the ruling BJP accusing him of "shaming the country" on foreign soil by "seeking foreign intervention." Something is really wrong with the family it seems. It was Jawaharlal Nehru who did the unthinkable by internationalizing the Kashmir issue during his time to seek a solution. There has been no proper response from the Congress party till date on this one.

Every now and then India gets bashed in the United Nations over the issue and all the time we need to remind the world not to interfere in the matter. And today, as if drawing inspiration from the misadventure of his great grandfather, Rahul Gandhi goes to London to question the West "why are you oblivious" to the damage done to Indian democracy by the BJP government. But then, to expect anything better from him will be out of place.

He does this often. Right? When the country faces Chinese incursions, we see him in the company of his Chinese friends. His party leaders have such a regard for 'Hafiz Sayeed Saheb" and "Osama Saheb," that we could have had some prominent streets named after them in our country during the Congress rule perhaps. Only, no one popped up their idea.

Are Rahul and his ilk any different from the so-called stand-up comedians who thrive on Coronavirus deaths claiming that the patients should have been asked to disclose whether they voted for 'chai' to seek treatment and if not should have been sent out of the hospitals. The political reference is obvious, of course. The very same party is proud to proclaim that Rahul is Oxford stuff and Modi, fit only to be on All India Radio. Well,It was Cambridge anyway and AIR reaches the Indian masses. From 'Chaiwallah' to 'Death Merchant' to 'Chowkidar Chor Hain' to the very recent 'Modi tumhara Khabar kodenge' slogans are just pious clap traps. Rahul Gandhi has also proclaimed that the BJP will not last long in power and that the Congress can never be finished. Certainly not by outsiders, sir.

The already routed Congress party faces its death-knell from within. Rahul ji, do you know what the colossal explosion of a star is known as. Your party is facing a 'core collapse' which occurs in the last stage of life of massive stars. We don't know about your select audience, but ordinary Indians would gleefully watch this phenomenon.