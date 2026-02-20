Shed phlegmatic approach towards lung health

In normal scientific terms, excessive mucus, or phlegm, is usually caused by infections like colds, sinus issues, allergies, smoking, chronic lung diseases like COPD, cystic fibrosis and chest congestion. The common relief measures include staying hydrated, using a humidifier, steam inhalation, and over-the-counter medications like Guaifenesin, which all help thin the mucus.

Mucus forms a thin film along the airway walls. However, studies over the years indicate that when its volume increases, it does not spread evenly and pulls together into ring-shaped humps along the airways, leaving large patches of the wall uncovered. Theories around the impact on one’s health due to excessive mucus have been varied and not conclusive as a result of which the affected people tend to take it lightly and do not pay as much attention as it requires.

Meanwhile, this public perception and their attitude may change in the days to come if one goes by an in-depth and comprehensive study conducted by two researchers Swarnaditya Hazra, a doctoral research scholar in the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Bombay, and his fellow-researcher Prof Jason R Picardo. They have come up with several startling findings, which may actually change the way one looks at the issue of mucus and its effect on the human body, especially the lungs.

The study shows that the physics of mucus, something rarely discussed outside laboratories even by the scientific community, may play a crucial role in both pollution related illness and asthma treatment. Mucus in the lungs is known as phlegm or sputum. To the less initiated, the difference between phlegm and mucus is that the former is produced by the respiratory tract, while mucus is present in the respiratory system, and the digestive and reproductive system. Mucus is the body’s natural defence system in the lungs. It traps dust, soot and allergens before they can damage tissue.

The basic causes for excessive mucus are viruses like the common cold, flu, or sinusitis due to which the body produces extra mucus to fight infection. It is a common symptom in chronic lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis and NTM lung disease or asthma. Equally worrisome is that pollen, dust, or pet dander allergies can cause inflammation and enhance mucus production.

The major contributory factors include smoking, chemicals, and pollution that irritate the respiratory system, and result in massive mucus production. A major finding of the scientifically evolved study is about mucus in lungs, about which not much is known or proven. Too much mucus in the lungs makes breathing quite hard and it can directly impact the individual’s airways.

The good news is that there are techniques that can be used to clear the airways and bring relief to breathing. The major ones are postural drainage, chest percussion and controlled coughing. Other remedies include staying hydrated, using a humidifier, steam inhalation, gargling salt water at regular intervals, while expectorants like guaifenesin (Mucinex) can loosen and thin mucus.

People must avoid irritants like smoking, secondhand smoke, and, a possible reduction of dairy products and alcohol, both of which thicken mucus. Researchers believe that understanding how mucus behaves could help in developing targeted inhaled drugs that land exactly where they are needed. As Prof Picardo puts it, “The grand objective is to build a comprehensive model of the entire lung network.” It makes sense to heed to these suggestions so that one can be free from health complications caused by excess mucus.