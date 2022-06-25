Shiv Sena chief can't cry betrayal

The Maharashtra political crisis continues to fester. It is not going to be sorted out any day sooner with wily politicians deftly making their moves to prolong the crisis as long as possible. Governance be damned! The return of Coronavirus notwithstanding, these politicians care less.

The split in Shiv Sena is obvious and the reasons, too. This is a self-inflicted wound of the Shiv Sainiks. There is no point in crying betrayal. Betrayal is what Uddhav Thackeray has done to the BJP to become the Chief Minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena had gone to the elections as an alliance partner of the BJP and both of them should have formed the government then. The greedy Thackerays backstabbed the BJP. They backstabbed the public mandate and joined hands with so-called liberal and secular forces to capture power. They cannot blame the BJP now for engineering a vertical split in the party.

Shiv Sena is the original hardcore Hindutva party. Balasaheb had claimed that he was proud of the Shiv Sainiks who felled the Babri Masjid. It is this Hindutva that strengthened the party in Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut emerges as the Shakuni in the current turmoil with his motormouth. This uncouth politician brazenly crosses all limits of decency in his attack of his rivals, both perceived and real. With numbers dwindling on their side, the same Raut now tries to drum up support for the MVA by stating that a Union Minister has threatened the NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He knows that Pawar is the only card that could salvage some pride.

Eknath Shinde who broke the back of the party – at least so far – is not an easy prey. He can give it as good as any and even Shiv Sena knows it. Shiv Sena or whatever remains of it now under Uddhav will use every trick of the trade to defend their position. It is anyway famous for its street smartness and will certainly deploy those tactics to threaten the defecting MLAs into submission. It has the guile of Sharad Pawar to manipulate the situation. Shinde and his flock know that harm is in their way and the BJP too anticipates physical violence against them and their families.

Whether Shiv Sena could consolidate its position now is not sure. But it stands to lose a lot of ground. Shinde and those who joined hands with him are also strongmen in their constituencies. Hence, the situation could turn ugly anytime sooner.

It will be convenient to blame the BJP for the Sainiks of Uddhav. However, those who voted for their Hindutva might not approve of Uddhav's stand now. Eknath Shinde has played it smart. He has simply asked Uddhav to shun his friendship with the MVA and move out of the coalition. He has asked the Chief Minister to continue to rule the State, only in the company of the BJP as was envisaged. He has not personally blamed Uddhav. This is where Sanjay Raut has to carefully weigh his words. He should not act smart if he is really interested in protecting Uddhav. Threats, allegations and emotional blackmail might not work here. This is a long and tiring game. One has to wear out the opponent. This time around the BJP seems to have outsmarted the MVA.